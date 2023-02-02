Jump to content

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil’s big winter prediction revealed

This year, Phil’s prediction came during a week when a mess of ice, sleet and snow has lingered across much of the southern US

Via AP news wire
Thursday 02 February 2023 13:57
Phil the groundhog reveals prediction on how long winter will last

A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration.

People gathered Thursday at Gobbler´s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow - and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for Phil himself.

The annual event in Punxsutawney, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, originated from a German legend about a furry rodent. The gathering annually attracts thousands.

This year, Phil’s prediction came during a week when a mess of ice, sleet and snow has lingered across much of the southern US.

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

The 2021 and 2022 forecasts also called for six more weeks of winter.

While Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer, he´s certainly not the only one. New York City´s Staten Island Chuck made his prediction for an early spring during an event Thursday at the Staten Island Zoo.

