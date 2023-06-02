Watch as Kamala Harris delivers remarks on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kamala Harris delivered remarks on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The vice president travelled to Virginia on Friday (2 June) to speak on the date that US health and advocacy groups have declared a national day.

Across America, people were asked to wear orange - traditionally a colour worn by hunters - to remember victims of shootings.

The annual event began in 2015 on what would have been the 18th birthday of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot dead in Chicago in 2013 at the age of 15.

She was shot in the back and killed while standing with friends inside a park, days after performing at a parade for Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

A national movement to end gun violence grew following Pendleton’s death, with the Wear Orange campaign becoming a part of the wider National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

As of 31 May, over 17,000 people in the US had died in 2023 as a result of guns, including by suicide.

The figure includes 109 children under the age of 12.