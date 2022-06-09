Support for stricter gun control laws hits highest level in a decade, poll says
Poll comes as Senators in Washington DC continue to discuss tightening firearms laws
Support for tougher gun control laws in the United States is at its highest level in a decade, according to a new poll.
The study found 59 per cent of Americans think it is more important to control gun violence, compared to 35 per cent who want to protect gun rights.
The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National poll was taken after the recent massacres in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
The figures predictably show a strong partisan divide, with 92 per cent of Democrats and 54 per cent of independents wanting to see stronger gun laws.
Some 70 per cent of Republicans said protecting gun rights was more important.
