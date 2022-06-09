Support for stricter gun control laws hits highest level in a decade, poll says

Poll comes as Senators in Washington DC continue to discuss tightening firearms laws

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 09 June 2022 15:28
<p>A memorial to one of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre </p>

A memorial to one of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre

(Associated Press)

Support for tougher gun control laws in the United States is at its highest level in a decade, according to a new poll.

The study found 59 per cent of Americans think it is more important to control gun violence, compared to 35 per cent who want to protect gun rights.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National poll was taken after the recent massacres in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

The figures predictably show a strong partisan divide, with 92 per cent of Democrats and 54 per cent of independents wanting to see stronger gun laws.

Some 70 per cent of Republicans said protecting gun rights was more important.

