Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski collision has testified that he heard the Hollywood star let out a “bloodcurdling scream” before she plowed into him on the slope.

Terry Sanderson, 76, took the stand in court in Park City, Utah, on Monday morning during the high-profile civil trial involving the Goop mogul.

Mr Sanderson recalled the moment he claims Paltrow crashed into him on the slope, leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

He claimed that there was no one in front of him as he made his way down the slope.

Suddenly, he said he heard a “blood-curdling” scream – a noise that he said he has never heard before in his almost four decades of skiing.

“It was wide open. There was nothing, nothing in front of me,” he testified.

“And then I heard something I have never heard at a ski resort and that was a bloodcurdling scream.

“I just, I can’t do it,” he said, before quietly impersonating a scream sound inside the courtroom.

“And then boom! It was like somebody was out of control and was going to hit a tree and was about to die,” he said of the sound of the scream.

Mr Sanderson, 76, has accused Paltrow of crashing into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, back in February 2016.

He claims the crash left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

He is seeking more than $300,000 in damages.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who actually crashed into her.

Her team has sought to accuse the 76-year-old of trying to exploit Paltrow’s fame and wealth, with the skier telling his daughter afterwards that he was now “famous”.

She is countersuing for just $1 and for her legal fees to be covered.

In court on Friday, Paltrow testified that for a brief moment she thought the ski collision was in fact a sexual assault as she felt Mr Sanderson crash into the back of her.

The Oscar winner described how she “froze” as she says his set of skis suddenly “forced my legs apart”.

“His body pressed into my back so I froze, I don’t know how far the skis came through but I felt his body pressing against my back,” she said.

“There was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange, grunting noise,” Ms Paltrow said. “My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening.”

She added: “I thought, is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted? This is very strange.”

Paltrow said she was not in any way accusing Mr Sanderson of sexual assault but had just been “trying to put together what could possibly be going on behind me” in that moment.

Mr Sanderson’s legal team is expected to rest its case after his testimony.

Throughout his case, the court has heard from his former partner and his daugherts who described how his life changed in the aftermath of the crash.

After his team rests, Paltrow’s defence will then begin its case, with plans to call the star’s children Moses and Apple to testify in her defence.