Watch live: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial enters sixth day

Watch live as Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial enters its sixth day on Tuesday, 28 March.

The Oscar-winning actor is facing trial after being sued by a man who has accused her of colliding with him in a “hit-and-run ski crash” in 2016.

Dr Terry Sanderson alleges that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

The retired optometrist claims that Ms Paltrow crashed into him after racing downhill in an “out-of-control” manner on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah,

Ms Paltrow maintains that Mr Sanderson crashed into her.

Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he says he sustained.

The actor is asking for a symbolic $1 and for her legal expenses to be covered in a countersuit.

