The death toll from an earthquake in Haiti has risen further, with officials reporting 1,419 fatalities from the magnitude 7.2 tremor that flattened several towns last weekend.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the landfall of a tropical storm on Monday evening, with heavy rainfall falling overnight. That search effort resumed on Tuesday.

Haitian authorities said on Monday that 6,900 people were injured in the quake, in addition to 1,1419 deaths. Tens of thousands of homes are also believed to have fallen.

In Les Caynes, a seaside town that bore the brunt of the quake last Saturday, rescuers found only a blood-stained pillow amid the rubble, which was followed by the body of an infant.

Survivors have been staying at a “tent city” which was damaged by rainfall. Hundreds of adults and children at the location are in need of food and humanitarian aide, and have slept on plastic sheets.

"We don't have a doctor. We don't have food. Every morning more people are arriving,” said the deputy head of a committee for the survivors in Les Caynes, Mathieu Jameson.

“We have no bathroom, no place to sleep. We need food, we need more umbrellas.”

Government aid has not reached the city, which is roughly 150 km (90 miles) west of the capital Port-au-Prince, where buildings were also damaged.

Speaking from the Haitian capital, prime minister Ariel Henry said on Monday the Western hemisphere’s poorest nation was facing “exceptional circumstances”.

Covid, rising violence, and political instability are also issues in the country, which is still suffering from the fall out of a 2010 earthquake that killed tens of thousands.

Additional reporting by Reuters.