Haitian officials have worked overnight to pick through shattered buildings as the search for survivors trapped in rubble begins following a devastating earthquake that has killed more than 300 people.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake destroyed hundreds of homes and injured more than 1,800 people on Saturday in the Caribbean country that is still recovering from another major shock 11 years ago.

The nation is also facing a political crisis, in the absence of a head of state, following the assassination of its president Jovenel Moïse, which authorities say was carried out by a group of largely Colombian mercenaries and Haitian accomplices, last month.

Officials had registered at least 304 fatalities by Saturday evening from the quake, which hit hardest in southwestern Haiti, particularly in and around the city of Les Cayes.

Churches, hotels, hospitals and schools were badly damaged or destroyed, while the walls of a prison were broken open by the violent shudders that hit the country.

“We need to show a lot of solidarity with the emergency,” Ariel Henry, the country’s prime minister, said in a statement.

Footage posted on social media on Saturday showed residents scrambling to pull out shocked and distraught people from the debris of walls and roofs that had been destroyed by the quake.

The shock was an unwelcome reminder for many Haitians of the disastrous 7.0-magnitude quake in 2010 that struck far closer to the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince, killing tens of thousands of people.

Although the exact death toll from that quake is unknown, it is thought that the shock killed an estimated 220,000 people, leaving some 1.5 million people displaced and damaging tens of thousands of homes and buildings.

A spokesperson for the international development organisation ActionAid said that Saturday’s disaster would “bring back the trauma” of the 2010 earthquake.

“This deadly quake has destroyed homes and infrastructure in some of Haiti’s most vulnerable and marginalised communities,” Angeline Annesteus, country director of ActionAid Haiti, said.

“In Jérémie, one of the areas most affected, our team is helping with rescue efforts as families desperately try to pull loved ones from the rubble. Sadly, we expect the death toll to continue to rise.”

Ms Annesteus added: “Women and girls are already bearing the brunt of the multiple crises facing Haiti, including rising hunger, political instability and gang violence. The devastating fallout from this earthquake could push many more families into poverty and hunger.”

Following Mr Moise’s assassination last month, there had been hopes of holding an election for a new president as soon as possible.

However, Saturday’s natural disaster is likely to make the task of holding prompt elections harder, with officials already working with a November deadline in mind.

US president Joe Biden said on Saturday that he was “saddened” by news of the destruction, as he promised his administration would send aid to Haiti.

“We send our deepest condolences to all those who lost a loved one or saw their homes and businesses destroyed,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“I have authorised an immediate US response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior US official to coordinate this effort.”

He added: “Through USAID, we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild.”

Additional reporting by agencies