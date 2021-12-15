AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

ANTI-VACCINE-KENNEDY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. An investigation by The Associated Press finds that Children’s Health Defense has raked in money and followers as Kennedy used his star power as a member of one of America’s most famous families to open doors, raise money and lend his group credibility. By Michelle R. Smith. SENT: 3,820 words, photos.

THE AP INTERVIEW-AFGHANISTAN KARZAI — Afghanistan’s former president says the Taliban, who had already reached the gates of Kabul, were invited inside to stop chaos caused by the sudden flight of U.S.-backed president Ashraf Ghani In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Hamid Karzai said he requested the Taliban enter Kabul to “protect the population.” He says that was needed to prevent the rampaging of marauding criminal gangs that would take advantage of the security vacuum Ghani’s departure had created. Karzai has a plan for Afghanistan’s future that includes traditional approaches like the loya jirga, a grand council of Afghans. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-VOTER FRAUD — An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump finds fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election. By Christina A. Cassidy. SENT: 3,200 words, video, photos. An abridged version of 1,100 words is also available. With ELECTION 2020-VOTER FRAUD-STATE SUMMARIES — Details from AP review in each of six swing states.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK-800K-DEAD — The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring. By Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 490 words, photos.

MIDWEST TORNADOES-ONE STREET — When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in the middle of the night, its violence was centered on one friendly subdivision. It’s a place where everyone waved at one another, and giggling children spent afternoons tooling around on bicycles on the sidewalks. Fourteen people died in a few blocks. Eleven of them were from a single street. Entire families were lost. Between them were seven children. Two of those were infants. Neighbors who survived are so stricken with grief they struggle to speak of it. By Claire Galofaro and John Raby. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video. MIDWEST-TORNADOES-TELETHON — “Kentucky United” telethon raises $3 million for tornado victims. Also see MIDWEST TORNADOES-BIDEN below.

MYANMAR-PUSH FOR SANCTIONS — In February, Myanmar’s military took over the country’s government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from a gas field called Yadana. Now there is a groundswell of support in Myanmar for targeted sanctions on oil and gas funds, the country’s single largest source of foreign currency revenue. But Western governments have refused to take that step amid objections from energy company officials and resistance from countries such as Thailand, which gets gas from Myanmar. By Kristen Gelineau, Victoria Milko and Lori Hinnant. SENT: 2,500 words, photos. An abridged version of 900 words is also available. With MALAYSIA-US-MYANMAR — Blinken says U.S. weighing new sanctions on Myanmar; MYANMAR-GEMS — Myanmar gems industry targeted in push for sanctions.

CONGRESS-DEBT — Congress approves a $2.5 trillion debt limit hike, sending legislation to avert a catastrophic default to President Joe Biden for his signature. The flurry of action comes just before a deadline set by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for avoiding a national default. By Brian Slodysko. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-MEADOWS — The House votes to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he ceased to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. By Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 960 words, photos, video.

MIGRATION-IRAQ-YOUTH MIGRATION — Across universities in northern Iraq, the specter of unemployment haunts both students and teachers. Many speak of growing empty seats in classrooms; students who had left for Europe. Those who remain are making plans to follow. Iraqi Kurdish youth in the Kurdish-run north face a tough choice: Endure unemployment and corruption at home or try to sneak into Europe at the risk of financial ruin or even death during a perilous journey. By Samya Kullab. SENT: 930 words, photo.

TRENDING NEWS

WARRIORS-CURRY — Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CONGRESS-BOEBERT-OMAR — House responds to Rep. Boebert with Islamophobia bill. SENT: 860 words, photos.

NOEM-DAUGHTER-MEETING — Official: License for Noem’s daughter got unusual treatment. SENT: 890 words, photos.

HONG KONG-FIRE — Major fire breaks out in Hong Kong building, dozens trapped. SENT: 160 words, photos.

ARKANSAS SENATE-SPECIAL ELECTION — Colby Fulfer beats Jim Bob Duggar in Arkansas GOP primary. SENT: 180 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGES — Facing rising infections and the threat of a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes to prevent outbreaks. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN-TESTING — The Biden administration’s plan for health insurers to reimburse consumers for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests echoes a bygone era when the companies processed large volumes of claims from individuals — with paper receipts. SENT: 930 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — Halting its steps toward normalcy, South Korea will clamp down on social gatherings and cut the hours of some businesses to fight a record-breaking surge of the coronavirus that has led to a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. SENT: 360 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-CHILD TAX CREDIT — The expanded child tax credit sent up to $300 per child directly into the bank accounts of families every month. But the last checks will go out Wednesday unless Congress revives the program, which appears highly uncertain. SENT: 990 words, photo.

MIDWEST TORNADOES-BIDEN — Biden heads to Kentucky to survey damage and offer federal support for the victims of the devastating tornadoes that killed dozens and left thousands more in the region without heat, water or electricity. SENT: 680 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after 11:10 a.m. arrival.

INTERNATIONAL

LIBYA-ELECTIONS-UNCERTAINTY — Libya’s presidential election, meant to help unify the nation after a decade of civil war, is supposed to take place in just over a week, but calls are mounting for a delay. SENT: 860 words, photo.

HAITI-EXPLOSION — With fuel in short supply all across Haiti, some neighbors in the northern city of Cap-Haitien saw the crash of a tanker truck as a chance to scoop up valuable spilled gasoline. But then the truck exploded, unleashing a fireball that swept across people and homes, and local officials say at least 75 people died. SENT: 610 words, photos.

FIGHTER PLANES-UAE — The United Arab Emirates suspended talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment, in a rare dispute between Washington and a key U.S. ally in the Persian Gulf. SENT: 560 words, photo.

NATIONAL

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL-POTTER — In the Minnesota courtroom where Kim Potter is on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, jurors are getting two versions of the officer who says she made a tragic mistake when she fired her handgun instead of her Taser. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: Trial resumes at 10 a.m. With DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL — Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICER-CIVIL RIGHTS-CHAUVIN — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty to federal civil rights charges in the death of George Floyd. UPCOMING: Developing from 10 a.m. court appearance. SENT: 680 words, photos.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-MAXWELL EXPLAINER — With just days left in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, it’s time to take stock of developments. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video.

SAN FRANCISCO-CRIME — The mayor of San Francisco announced even more initiatives aimed at curbing open drug use, brazen home break-ins and other criminal behavior that she says have made a mockery of the city’s famed tolerance and compassion. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA STORM — Cleanup was under way after a powerful storm swept through California, setting rainfall records in the drought-stricken state but also triggering rescue efforts on a raging river and in canyon communities hit by mudslides. SENT: 680 words, photos.

NATURAL GAS-NEW YORK — New York City lawmakers are poised to decide whether to prohibit most new buildings from using natural gas, a move that would make the nation’s most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked around the country. SENT: 680 words, photo.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-MICHIGAN — Administrators in a Michigan school district where four students were shot to death at its high school announced that a zero tolerance policy toward threats was being adopted, as well as other initiatives aimed at improving safety. SENT: 790 words, photos, video.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

OYSTER GARDENING — Volunteers along U.S. coasts are raising oysters from tiny translucent spat to hard-shelled bivalves that can help restore depleted reefs. SENT: 950 words, photos.

COLORADO RIVER-CUTBACKS — To help stave off another round of mandatory cutbacks, water leaders for Arizona, Nevada and California are preparing to sign an agreement that would voluntarily reduce Colorado River water to the lower basin states by 500,000 acre-feet — enough to supply about 750,000 households for a year — for both 2022 and 2023. SENT: 480 words, photo.

HEALTH INSURANCE SIGNUPS — Consumers seeking government-subsidized health insurance for next year have until Wednesday to sign up if they want their new plan to start Jan. 1. SENT: 350 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

TARGET CEO-Q&A — Target is heading into the final stretch of the holiday season with lots of momentum. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. UPCOMING: 860 words, photos by 6 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia after new U.S. data showed inflation is still running high, putting a spotlight on what action the Federal Reserve will take as it holds its last meeting of the year. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 560 words, photos.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for November. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

MAJOR SOFTWARE FLAW-EXPLAINER — Security pros say it’s one of the worst computer vulnerabilities they’ve ever seen. By Technology Writer Frank Bajak. SENT: 1,010 words, photo.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

MEDIA-CAPITOL BREACH-FOX NEWS — The revelation that Fox News Channel personalities sent text messages to the White House during the Jan. 6 insurrection urging President Donald Trump to call off the attack is the latest example of the network’s stars seeking to influence the actions of newsmakers instead of simply reporting the news. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 770 words, photo.

PENELOPE CRUZ-MOMA — During a tribute to her career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Penelope Cruz recalled the Betamax videotape store that opened in her neighborhood, in a suburb of Madrid, when she was a child and that made her discover cinema. SENT: 510 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

