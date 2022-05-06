Nine-acre waterfront mega-mansion in the Hamptons listed for $72m

A nine-acre mega-estate in New York’s ritzy Hamptons comunity has gone on the market for a staggering $72m.

The giant estate in Water Mill has a 17,000-square-feet mansion that comes with 21 bedrooms, multiple kitchens, a tennis court and a dock that sits on more than 3,000ft of private shoreline.

The 21 bedrooms include 15-ensuite rooms, as well as a studio, a two bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom suite.

The kitchen has 10-person breakfast area, as well as a formal dining room for entertaining guests.

Next to the tennis court is a tennis house that comes with a commercial kitchen, a gym, sauna, arcade and pool deck with dining area.

The property’s garage is also big enough to fit eight vehicles.

“This generational estate offers an opportunity like no other in the Hamptons. Located along a private peninsula on Mecox Bay, the property presents the ultimate in setting and exclusivity,” states the listing from Hedgerow Exclusive Properties.

“Rarely does a home of this size and scale exist on the water, let alone come to market in the Hamptons,” said Preston Kaye, co-founder of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties.

The mansion has reportedly never before been available for purchase on the open market, but was part of a 20-acre off-market deal in 2021, according to Mansion Global.

“The property was the crown jewel of a family compound that was created over a 20-year period,” Mr Kaye told it.

“The new buyer saw this as an opportunity to obtain both a waterfront and agricultural compound, with the intention to spin off the largest of the four parcels.”