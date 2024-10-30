Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The suspect in the murder of a New York City artist found dead at a tony $1,000-a-night wellness retreat in the Hamptons has killed himself, the Suffolk County Police Department said on Wednesday.

Thomas Gannon, 56, died by apparent suicide at his home in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Suffolk cops.

The body of Brooklyn resident Sabina Rosas, 33, was discovered in a guest room at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill on October 28. No further details about the manner in which she died have been released. The relationship between her and Gannon is also unclear, though the two were reportedly dating.

Rosas was born in Tajikistan and also went by the name Sabina Khorramdel, according to her family, who released a statement on Wednesday.

“As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy and love to our family,” the statement read. “We are devastated by this senseless loss and ask for privacy as we navigate this incredibly difficult time. We urge anyone with information regarding the circumstances of Sabina’s death to come forward and assist the ongoing investigations. Your support during this challenging time is a testament to just how special Sabina was and will remain.”

This breaking news story will be updated...

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org