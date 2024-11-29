Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Missing Maui woman Hannah Kobayashi had planned to go on her New York City bucket list trip with her ex-boyfriend – who ended up making it to their final destination while she did not.

Kobayashi has been missing since she failed to board a connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport on her way from Hawaii to New York City on November 8.

Her ex-boyfriend, who has not been named, had the same flight itinerary as Kobayashi and reportedly made it to their end destination, CNN reported.

Kobayashi, meanwhile, did not make the connecting flight at LAX.

The trip was planned before the pair split up, but as the flights were non-refundable, they kept the tickets and agreed to part ways once they arrived in New York, Kobayashi’s sister Sydni told the network.

Kobayashi’s ex-boyfriend has been helping police with their inquiries to try to find the missing 30-year-old.

Kobayashi is a photographer and aspiring DJ. Her friend, Allisa Peterson, told CNN that she is “such a creative, artistic soul.”

open image in gallery Hannah Kobayashi has been missing since November 8 when she failed to board a connecting flight at LAX ( midorieve/Instagram )

“I feel like I could just tell her everything, and she was very trusting. And she almost had, like, a mother energy to her,” Peterson said.

On Wednesday Kobayashi’s sister, Sydni, spoke of her family’s fears that “someone is controlling her.”

Sydni told NewsNation that “strange” text messages friends and family members had received from Hannah’s phone “were absolutely not like her.”

One of the cryptic texts a friend received from Hannah’s number said she had been “tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds” to “someone I thought I loved,” it was previously reported.

“Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f*** since Friday,” another message said.

Sydni described the texts as “really weird.”

open image in gallery A missing flyer for Hannah in Los Angeles as the search continues ( AP )

“This is absolutely not like her, especially with the text messages that she last sent,” she told the broadcaster. “In my mind, it feels like someone was controlling her. Or it might not have even been her.”

“This whole situation is bizarre,” Sydni added. “She would never have done anything like this to our family.”

The family is currently grappling with the double tragedy of the death of Ryan Kobayashi, Hannah’s father, as they continue to search for the missing photographer.

Ryan, 58, was found dead in a parking lot near LAX on Sunday while he was in the city looking for his daughter. The LA County medical examiner has since ruled his death as a suicide.

Sydni told NewsNation that her father “fought until his last breath” to find Hannah.

“He deprived himself of sleep, he wasn’t eating,” Sydni said, with her voice cracking. “And he pushed and he pushed and he fought for her like any loving parent would.”

open image in gallery Ryan Kobayashi, center, holds a picture of his missing daughter Hannah Kobayashi in LA on November 21. He was found dead on Sunday ( AP )

Hannah had planned to meet her aunt Geordan Montalvo and her aunt’s husband Bob in New York to go to a concert together on November 12.

But she missed her connecting flight at LAX on November 8.

The following day, she was spotted at a bookstore at The Grove, a popular outdoor mall in LA. One day later, she was seen at a LeBron James event.

On November 11, surveillance video captured her at a downtown LA Metro stop with a person not known to her family.

It was then that the Kobayashi family said they received a “strange and cryptic” text from the woman’s phone suggesting she was being “intercepted” while she was boarding a Metro train, and expressing fear that someone was trying to steal her identity.

“Once the family started pressing, she went dark,” Hannah’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon told the Associated Press on Saturday. She said the phone “just went dead” after November 11.

Police are investigating payments Hannah made over Venmo to a man and woman on November 9, shortly before her disappearance.

It’s unclear exactly how much money she sent before she was last heard from on November 11.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.