The family of a Maui woman who vanished on a trip to New York is growing increasingly concerned after new CCTV footage showed her with another person.

Hannah Kobayashi disappeared earlier this month after she missed her connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York City, where she was planning to visit her aunt. Kobayashi, who is from Maui, decided to go to a Lebron James event at The Grove while waiting for the next flight. Her family hasn’t heard from her since November 10.

Now, her relatives are searching for the 31-year-old Hawaii native in LA and say they’ve come across a disturbing clue into the woman’s disappearance.

A day after Kobayashi went missing, she was spotted in downtown Los Angeles near a Metro station. She was with someone and did not look well, Larie Pidgeon, the woman’s aunt told KTLA 5. “She is not safe, and she is not alone,” she said.

Kobayashi had previously sent cryptic texts to a friend saying she had been “tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds” to “ someone I thought I loved.” The woman’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi, said the texts were “really weird.”

open image in gallery Kobayashi, 30, vanished last week while traveling from Hawaii to New York City ( Sydni Kobayashi/Facebook )

“She texted her that she was scared and that she couldn’t come back home or something,” the sister told HawaiiNewsNow. “It was just really weird texts.”

“It’s weird to me because it doesn’t sound like her like there’s just something off about it,” she continued. “So I wasn’t too sure. I don’t know if it’s her or if someone else was texting.” Then, the texts stopped.

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a missing persons case into the incident but told KTLA it would not be releasing details into the matter. Kobayashi is 5ft 10ins and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and fair skin with freckles.

Her father is pleading with his daughter to contact him if she needs anything.

“I miss her,” Ryan Kobayashi told the outlet. “Just want her to know that, and just want her to reach out – anything.”