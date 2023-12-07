Jump to content

Watch live: World’s largest menorah lit for Hanukkah in Washington DC

Holly Patrick
Thursday 07 December 2023 21:03
Watch live as the world's largest menorah is lit in Washington DC to celebrate Hanukkah on Thursday, 7 December.

The annual lighting ceremony of the National Chanukah Menorah, on the Ellipse, just across from the White House, is conducted to celebrate the Jewish festival of lights.

Hanukkah commemorates the miracle of a menorah burning for eight full days after the desecration of the Temple of Jerusalem.

People celebrate by lighting a menorah, or a hanukkiah, for eight days and exchanging gifts with loved ones, as well as eating different types of food.

Thursday's event came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his unwavering support for Jewish people as he lit the first candle of Hanukkah on menorah in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

“I wish that the candle of Hanukkah will shine far beyond this square and much longer than just for the eight days of Hanukkah,” Mr Scholz said.

