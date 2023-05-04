Drag queen fronting US Navy’s recruitment video fires back at ‘haters’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A US Navy sailor who also performs as a drag queen under the name Harpy Daniels is firing back at online haters saying: “Haters only Hate when you are winning.”

Taking to TikTok, Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who goes by the stage name Harpy Daniels, posted a video on Wednesday addressing a slew of online hate that occurred this week after their old videos resurfaced.

Kelley, who identifies as nonbinary but indicated she uses she/her pronouns in the Instagram profile for Harpy Daniels, became a “digital ambassador” for the US Navy last year.

In a 2018 interview with Military Times, Kelley said they joined the Navy in 2016 as a means of supporting their drag career but was able to merge the two.

Before becoming a digital ambassador, Kelley performed drag shows for fellow sailors in the Navy’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) events

The sailor-by-day, drag queen-by-night was featured in several US Navy recruitment videos last year.

Recently, Kelley’s drag persona came under fire from several prominent right-wingers like Fox News host Jesse Watters, Charlie Kirk, Graham Allen and more.

On Twitter, Mr Allen responded to the video of Harpy Daniels performing tweeted, “This is not the same military I served under… Our enemies laugh at us.”

Kelley, as Harpy Daniels, posted a screenshot of Mr Allen’s tweet on TikTok and used videos of herself in drag and in uniform to prove that she “DAGAF” about the haters.

“Haters only Hate when you are winning,” Harpy wrote on TikTok.

“LGBTQ+ People never could serve open because of DADT. Now that we can, you can see who the Homphobic and Transphobic people are.”

Harpy then replied to Mr Allen’s tweet on Twitter saying, “Actually it was! The difference was there was no talk or media about it most likely fear of being kicked out or worse. History of drag runs deep in the service. Google is free. Just tell us your homophobic and move on.”

A US Navy spokesperson told Newsweek: “The Navy is proud of and stands by any person who is willing to take an oath to put their life on the line in defense of this nation. Much like the country we serve, our Navy is stronger when we draw upon our diverse resources, skills, capabilities and talents. We remain committed to an inclusive environment."

In the 2018 interview with Military Times, Kelley said, “Doing drag allows me to embrace my feminine side and allows me to bring my diversity and creativity out. When I put on a face, it’s a face of art and creativity, not just a face of make-up. To hear people cheer, laugh or cry, or even join in with you during a performance is an absolute thrill.”