Lizzo brings drag queens on stage in protest of Tennessee ban

Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens at her concert in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday (21 April) in protest against the state’s law intended to restrict drag performances in public places.

Performers, including Ru Paul’s Drag Race alumni Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, took to the Thompson-Boling Arena.

It comes after Republican governor Bill Lee signed legislation against “adult cabaret” in public or in front of minors in February.

The law was temporarily blocked in March, as a federal judge declared it was too vaguely written.

