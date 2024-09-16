Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The true K-hive?

San Francisco visitors now have the opportunity to stay in one of the vice president’s former homes, thanks to a new Airbnb listing - but it will set you back a pretty penny for a month’s stay.

The one-bedroom and one-and-a-half bath condo, purchased by Zhengtao Ji for $860,000 in 2021, features a loft-style apartment, terrace, tons of natural light, an in-unit washer and dryer set and parking.

Kamala Harris owned the apartment for 17 years. She bought it for $489,000 in 2004, The New York Times reported, after she was sworn in as San Francisco’s District Attorney. She ultimately sold it to move to Los Angeles with her husband Doug Emhoff before leaving for Washington, DC.

Kamala Harris’ former apartment in San Francisco is available to rent on Airbnb - for a whopping $6,000 a month. ( Courtesy of the Airbnb Community )

“Located on the top floor of a boutique building, 260 Clara #6 is an elegant haven in the convenient South of Market neighborhood. Harris purchased this condo in 2004. This year was significant as it was the same year she became the first-ever female District Attorney in San Francisco,” an Airbnb listing reads.

The only catch is that potential renters need to be in town for 30 days and have a spare $6,000, the cost of the monthly rental.

San Francisco has strict housing rules, which is why Ji, a Silicon Valley software engineer, decided to list it as a month-long stay. The cost per night is about $200. The unit is located in the South of Market district, a short commute to sights such as the Golden Gate Bridge. It’s also the place where Emhoff proposed to Harris, she wrote in her memoir.

Harris owned the apartment for 17 years and sold it for $489,000 in 2004. ( Getty Images )

When Harris debated Trump last week, the unit’s current renter, Lata Setty, hosted a debate party at the condo to encourage people to cast their votes for the vice president in the November election, the Times reported. When Harris mentioned she owned the gun during the debate, a partygoer made a joke about searching the condo for firearms.

Harris did not advertise the condo as her own when she went to sell, but potential buyers were later told that disclosure forms would include a famous seller.

Ji did not wish to be interviewed for The Times’ story but said he thinks the condo is a “nice and cozy place.” He seems pleased with the publicity, writing in the listing’s description: “AN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE INSIDE THE HOME PREVIOUSLY OWNED BY VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!”