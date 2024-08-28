Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

This summer Airbnb are hosting guests in a life-sized dollhouse packed with 90s nostalgia to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Polly Pocket.

The 42-foot tall, 1994-themed pink compact is popping open for a ‘Sleepover at Polly Pocket’s Compact’ in Littleton, Massachusetts – Polly’s hometown – in September.

Four fans a night will cosy up in sleeping bags to camp under the stars in the dinky doll’s ‘Action Park Tent’ next to the vintage two-storey pad.

During the sleepovers in the open-air property, accessorising at Polly’s stocked vanity, feasting on 90s snacks from the retro fridge, bracelet making and getting dressed up in signature gummy garments are on the itinerary for guests.

Guests will find Ring Pops, Push Pops and Baby Bottle Pops in the retro fridge ( Elizabeth Renstrom )

The listing on Airbnb, hosted by Polly Pocket herself, reads: “Hi, friends! Sleepover at my place! You in? I’ll be off on a 35th birthday adventure, but my life-sized Slumber Party Fun compact is all yours for the night.

“I left everything just the way you remember it – from all the way back in ’94! Can you believe it’s been that long?! Anyway, grab your BFFs, because I set up a retro bash that’s sure to be a blast!”

There’s room for four in Polly’s purple ‘Action Park Tent’ ( Kelsey McClellan )

The collaboration between Airbnb and Mattel sees three one-night stays open for booking between 21 and 28 August.

Guests can request a date between 12 and 14 September for four people to stay in Polly’s compact at $89 (£70) per person – priced in reference to the doll’s debut on the toy scene in 1989.

Press-on nails and butterfly hair clips stock the lifesize vanity ( Juan Navarro Above Summit )

An additional 21 experiences at the life-size compact will host up to 12 guests for daytime adventures from 16 September to 6 October.

Airbnb has a history of bringing make-believe properties to life, having previously offered stays in Shrek’s swamp and Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse.

Other Airbnb icons including the house at the centre of the story in the Disney film Up, the control centre of Riley’s emotions in the film Inside Out and Prince’s Purple Rain house have also been available on the rental platform for overnight stays in 2024.

Dress up as a doll for the day in Polly’s wardrobe ( Elizabeth Renstrom )

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast.