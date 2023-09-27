Here’s how you can spend the night in Shrek’s swamp – for free

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lovers of Shrek have the chance to do some swamp-sitting of their own with fairytale stay in the Scottish Highlands.

Between the thick twisting vines and ogre-faced “get out” signs, the DreamWorks character’s home is set to be listed on Airbnb, just in time for Halloween.

Set within the grounds of Ardverikie Estate, a two-night stay, Friday 27 October to Sunday 29 October, for up to three guests is on offer – and this time, the Airbnb host is listed as Shrek character Donkey, who was voiced by Eddie Murphy in the hit series.

With two beds and one bathroom, there’s just enough room for a cosy autumn sanctuary.

“I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay,” Donkey wrote, per the Airbnb listing.

“Shrek’s mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered swamp is situated among the rolling hills of Scotland where guests can stay up late, swap stories, and eat like an ogre - because in the morning, Donkey’s making waffles,” the description reads.

The bathroom facilities – including the toilet, sink, and shower – are located about 20 metres (65 feet) away from the property, consistent with Shrek’s ogre lifestyle.

“A former refuge for fairytale creatures, Shrek’s swamp brings a whole new meaning to the term ‘treehouse.’ With its clever use of forestry, charmingly rustic interiors and iconic outhouse, the swamp is certain to offer an experience unlike any other,” the listing continued.

The best part of the stay? It is absolutely free.

There’s no cost to rent out the swamp, guests just need to make their own way to this corner of Scotland.

An Airbnb account is required, along with a government-issued ID. Additionally, all guests must be at least five years old.

In honour of illustrator William Steig, whose picture book Shrek! inspired the film series of the same name, Airbnb plans to donate to HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides short periods of refuge and relief to disadvantaged kids.

Booking opens on 13 October at 6pm BST.