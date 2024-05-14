The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archwell Foundation has been found delinquent over unpaid fees and warned it could face fines or suspension.

The delinquency notice was sent by California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta for failing to file its annual reports and renewal fees. As stated on California’s Department of Justice website, a notice is sent to an organisation after it fails to submit complete filings for each fiscal year.

The Sussexes’ foundation was established after they stepped down from their roles as senior working royals and relocated to the US in March 2020.

Delinquent charities are ordered to stop fundraising, can face penalties or have their registration suspended or revoked.

According to a letter seen by Page Six, the note adds: “An organisation that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.”

The couple’s organisation has failed to submit its annual records or renewal fees ( AFP via Getty Images )

Although the couple has yet to publically respond to the report, according to the Telegraph “a cheque for the money was sent but never arrived”. A second cheque has now been sent to resolve the matter within days, the newspaper adds.

Named in honour of their son Archie, now aged five, the couple said the foundation’s core purpose was “quite simply, to do good”. Their mission statement reads: “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action, and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline.”

The organisation’s 2021 filing, which was submitted last February, revealed that they had raised $13m (£10.3m) from benefactors, while they had given out $3m in grants.

The following year, they suffered an $11m drop in donations, with only $2m in charitable donations received.

Harry and Meghan have spent the last three days on a tour of Nigeria ( Getty Images for The Archewell F )

News of the filing comes after the couple spent three days touring Nigeria, where they announced an expansion of their partnership between their foundation and the GEANCO Foundation in Abuka. The initiative, which provides menstrual health products and education for women, will now include mental health resources and training for young men and women.

Ahead of travelling to the West African nation, Harry visited London to attend a ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary celebrations for the Invictus Games but was snubbed by King Charles.

Despite both father and son being within miles of each other in the capital, the 75-year-old monarch attended a garden tea party and was reportedly “too busy” for a visit.

“It’s all very sad,” a friend of the King reportedly told The Times. “While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary…Well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”

The Independent has attempted to approach Archewell for comment.