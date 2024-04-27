The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul and convicted sex offender, has been hospitalised in New York City, his lawyer said on Saturday.

Arthur Aidala, an appellate lawyer for Weinstein, told The Associated Press that Weinstein was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after he was transported to the city jails from a prison in upstate New York.

“They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health wise,” Mr Aidala said.

The news comes just days after a New York appeals court vacated his rape conviction after finding the trial judge made “egregious errors” by allowing prosecutors to call witnesses whose allegations were not related to the charges at hand.

Weinstein was moved from Mohawk Correction Facility, located approximately 35 miles from Syracuse, to Rikers Island on Friday afternoon after his 23-year prison sentencing was vacated.

The 72-year-old will remain in custody due to his 2022 Los Angeles rape conviction.

Harvey Weinstein, pictured walking into the Manhattan Criminal Court in 2020 ahead of his conviction, still faces a 16-year sentence in California ( AFP via Getty Images )

It is unclear what health issues Mr Aidala was referring to specifically. He told AP that Weinstein’s ailments were physical, not mental, adding that his client is “sharp as a tack”.

Weinstein’s lawyers previously said he suffers from sleep apnea, cardiac issues, diabetes and eye problems.

“He was not treated well. They refused to give him even a sip of water, no food, no bathroom break,” Mr Aidala said. “He’s a 72-year-old sickly man.”

According to the lawyer, doctors at Bellevue will run tests on Weinstein before he returns to Rikers.

The movie mogul is slated to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday.

It is unclear if Weinstein will be retried in the state. A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office told The Independent, “We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault.”