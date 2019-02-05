“We essentially have a group who are heavily addicted – in my view, enslaved by a ridiculously bad industry – which has enslaved them by designing a cigarette that is highly addictive, knowing that it highly lethal. And, it is.”
“The state is obliged to protect the public’s health,” he said.
“We don’t allow people free access to opioids, for instance, or any prescription drugs.”
Speaking to the paper Mr Creagan acknowledged he had smoked cigarettes during his medical residency to help him stay awake during long shifts. He also reportedly picked tobacco as a teenager as a summer job.
Despite his plans to limit smoking tobacco, Mr Creagan supports the legalisation of marijuana, saying smoking the drug was not as great a health risk as smoking tobacco.
But he is not the only Hawaiian politician making moves to clamp down on smoking. Democratic Senator Dru Kanuha has also introduced a bill to raise taxation on tobacco to raise funds for health programmes.
Mr Creagan’s bill has two other sponsors and is expected to be heard by the House Health Committee later this week.
