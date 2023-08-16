Jump to content

Evacuations ordered as Head wildfire spreads in northern California

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 16 August 2023 14:38
<p>A wildfire burns in Siskiyou County, California after a lightning strike set the forest ablaze</p>

A wildfire burns in Siskiyou County, California after a lightning strike set the forest ablaze

(screengrab/Cal Fire)

An intensifying wildfire in northern California has forced a sheriff's office to order evacuations near a town in the state's extreme north.

Some residents of Siskiyou County, California — just south of Hamburg and the state’s northern border — were ordered to flee their homes as the Head Fire in the nearby Klamath National Forest began threatening the region. The fire was estimated to cover between 3,000 and 4,000 acres, according to local forest authorities.

The Head Fire was one of 19 fires that ignited in the national forest. It is burning near the site of the McKinney Fire of 2022, a blaze that ultimately destroyed the community of Klamath River and killed four people.

