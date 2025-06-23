Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Heat wave live updates: States of emergency declared across multiple US cities as thousands face triple digit temperatures

Schools across the country closed early as officials warned of oppressive conditions

Julia Musto
in New York
Monday 23 June 2025 15:09 BST
Record Heat To Impact Midwest, East Coast This Week

Nearly 170 million Americans living across the central and eastern U.S. this week will be forced to endure dangerous heat as city officials declare emergencies and schools announce early closures.

In upstate New York, heat index values were expected to reach more than 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. It is the last week of school for districts there, and many districts have switched to half-day schedules.

“These changes in schedule were made to ensure the health and safety of both students and staff and to minimize the potential for heat-related illnesses,” Central School District Superintendent Dr. Marie Wiles said in a statement.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across 32 Empire State counties in response to the rising temperatures. Down the East Coast, Philadelphia health officials declared a heat health emergency, urging people to look out for each other.

The cause of the triple-digit temperatures is a massive heat dome. AccuWeather warned it could lead to levels of heat and humidity not seen in June in many years.

"Bright sun and humid conditions will cause AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures to peak above 100 degrees for millions,” warned AccuWeather meteorologist Jacob Hinson.

Heat dome in photos: Life-threatening heat hits dozens of states

Children in Louisville, Kentucky, play in a park’s water feature. Heat index values there were forecast to exceed 100 degrees
Children in Louisville, Kentucky, play in a park’s water feature. Heat index values there were forecast to exceed 100 degrees (AP)
People protest in Louisville, Kentucky, as a worker hands out water. Staying hydrated is critical to staying safe in hot weather
People protest in Louisville, Kentucky, as a worker hands out water. Staying hydrated is critical to staying safe in hot weather (AP)
A tourist in New York City poses on Monday near hot steam on one of the hottest days of the year thus far. New York was under a state of emergency
A tourist in New York City poses on Monday near hot steam on one of the hottest days of the year thus far. New York was under a state of emergency (AFP via Getty Images)
A child in Louisville, Kentucky, splashes water on his face. The weekend also saw temperatures rise
A child in Louisville, Kentucky, splashes water on his face. The weekend also saw temperatures rise (AP)
'Ring of fire' pattern seen from satellites around heat dome

Some 170 million Americans to feel dangerous heat through mid-week

Kentucky and other central states will continue to feel temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s this week. In the East, it will get even hotter
Kentucky and other central states will continue to feel temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s this week. In the East, it will get even hotter (AP)

Tens of millions of Americans are forecast to feel the effects of dangerous heat through mid-week.

Many cities already saw triple-digit temperatures over the weekend.

Major cities, which already run hotter than the suburbs, could see such conditions for several days. There won’t be much relief overnight, forecasters warned.

Much of the central U.S. will feel highs in well into the mid-90s as a heat dome envelops much of America’s east.

"Vulnerable people, such as the elderly or young children, are most susceptible to heat-related illness," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jacob Hinson. "Caution should be taken if spending any appreciable amount of time outside, such as by staying hydrated with non-alcoholic beverages, taking frequent breaks and seeking shade."

Dangerous heat is forecast from the Midwest to the East Coast. Here's where

