Kraft Heinz - which makes Jell-O, Kool-Aid and ketchup - promises to eliminate all chemical food dyes within two years
Kraft Heinz said that 90 percent of its products, in terms of sales, already are without artificial dyes.
Kraft Heinz, the maker of Jell-O, Kool-Aid, and bright orange boxed macaroni and cheese, announced Tuesday that it would remove all chemical dyes from its products by the end of 2027.
The company stated that, while 90 percent of its U.S. products measured by sales are already free of artificial dyes, it will not use any synthetic colors in any new products moving forward.
The change comes after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in April said that the Food and Drug Administration was working with the food industry to remove synthetic dyes from the U.S. food supply as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.
Kraft Heinz said that for the small number of their products that still contain artificial colors, they plan to remove the dyes where they are not critical, replace them with natural colors, or in instances where the color isn’t critical to the product, they would remove them entirely.
While many Kraft Heinz products won’t be impacted, some that likely will include Crystal Light, Heinz relish, Kool-Aid, Jell-O and Jet-Puffed, the Wall Street Journal reported.
This is a developing story...
