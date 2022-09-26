Helicopter with two people on board crashes in Arizona desert
Robinson R-22 went down near four miles north of Falcon Field Airport in Mesa
Police responding to reports of helicopter crash in Mesa
A helicopter with two people on board has crashed in the Arizona desert, according to officials.
Aerial video footage of the crash, which took place near Mesa on Monday morning, showed smoke coming from a badly damaged helicopter that had come to rest among apparent debris.
The Federal Aviation Administration says that the Robinson R-22 helicopter crashed around four miles north of the Falcon Field Airport in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
Authorities have not given any condition on the condition of the pilot and passenger who were on board the helicopter when it went down.
The cause of the crash is now under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies