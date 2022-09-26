Jump to content

Helicopter with two people on board crashes in Arizona desert

Robinson R-22 went down near four miles north of Falcon Field Airport in Mesa

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 26 September 2022 19:55
Comments

Police responding to reports of helicopter crash in Mesa

A helicopter with two people on board has crashed in the Arizona desert, according to officials.

Aerial video footage of the crash, which took place near Mesa on Monday morning, showed smoke coming from a badly damaged helicopter that had come to rest among apparent debris.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that the Robinson R-22 helicopter crashed around four miles north of the Falcon Field Airport in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Authorities have not given any condition on the condition of the pilot and passenger who were on board the helicopter when it went down.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

