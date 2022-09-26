Helicopter with two people on board crashes in Arizona desert

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A helicopter with two people on board has crashed in the Arizona desert, according to officials.

Aerial video footage of the crash, which took place near Mesa on Monday morning, showed smoke coming from a badly damaged helicopter that had come to rest among apparent debris.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that the Robinson R-22 helicopter crashed around four miles north of the Falcon Field Airport in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Authorities have not given any condition on the condition of the pilot and passenger who were on board the helicopter when it went down.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.