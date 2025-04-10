Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people have died after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near midtown Manhattan.

Just after 3 p.m., a Bell 206 LongRanger crashed into the river that divides New York City from New Jersey. The helicopter appeared to have taken off from Manhattan, according to FlightRadar24.

Here’s what we know about the crash:

open image in gallery A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near New Jersey on Thursday. All six people on board are believed to be dead ( WABC-TV )

What happened?

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River with a family of Spanish tourists - including two adults and three children - on board, New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed at a press conference.

As of 5 p.m. all six people, including the pilot, had been pulled from the water, Adams added.

Videos posted to social media showed the helicopter falling into the water, overturning as it was submerged.

Visibility over the river wasn’t substantially impaired, the AP reports, and the water temperature is at 45F.

open image in gallery Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River ( REUTERS )

Where did the crash happen?

The crash happened in the Hudson River, which divides New York and New Jersey. The helicopter landed in the water closer to New Jersey, off the shore of Jersey City and Hoboken.

New York Police Department officials said emergency responders were gathered near Pier40 on the West Side Highway and Spring Street in Manhattan.

Who was on board?

The identities of the pilot, two adults and three children on board are unknown.

Four of those were pronounced dead at the scene, and two died in a local hospital, local authorities confirmed.

open image in gallery Rescue workers at Pier 40 in New York City responding to a helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River on April 10, 2025 ( Kelly Rissman )

What are residents and officials saying?

Adams urged residents to avoid the area.

“The team is on the scene at the heartbreaking and tragic crash in the Hudson River…Please avoid the area near Pier 40 in Manhattan in the meantime,” he said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also said he’s aware of the disaster: “I have been briefed by law enforcement on the tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River close to New Jersey. We are supporting the emergency response effort through the @NJSP, @PANYNJ, and local first responders.”

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board said they were leading the investigation on the incident.

Jersey City resident and witness Peter Park told The New York Times he heard a “loud bang” as the helicopter crashed, and looked out his window to see an aircraft giving off black smoke and helicopter blades falling into the river.

He said the blades were so close to the New Jersey shore he feared they may strike people

Lesly Camacho, a witness who saw the crash from Hoboken, told the Associated Press the helicopter was spinning uncontrollably as it fell.

At least 32 people have died in New York City helicopter crashes since 1977, the Associated Press reports. The last crash happened six years ago, with five sightseers drowning after a helicopter flying with its doors off fell into the East River. The pilot was the only survivor.