Helicopter crash in Hudson River

Six people are reported dead after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday, sending rescue teams racing to the site of the crash and causing disruptions in traffic as emergency vehicles raced to assist.

The helicopter plummeted into the river around 3:15pm.

Rescue efforts were launched from both sides of the river, which serves as a partial border between New York and New Jersey. New York Police Department officials said that emergency responders had been gathering near the West Side Highway and Spring Street to prepare their response.

According to a report from the Associated Press, six people have died in the crash. The conditions of the passengers is currently unknown, but reports indicate some people have been pulled from the water.

According to the New York Post, fire officials said that at least two adults and three children were on the helicopter when it crashed.

A witness at the scene told NBC News the helicopter’s blade “flew off” moments before it plunged into the river.

This is a breaking situation, be sure to check back regularly as details are fluid and information may change as new details become available.