Two dead after helicopter crash near I-77 in North Carolina

Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed near the I-77 highway in North Carolina just south of Charlotte.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said it had been called to the crash around 12pm on Tuesday and that both the chopper’s passengers had been killed.
The department added that no vehicles were struck or damaged during the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the aircraft as a Robinson R44 chopper, which crashed around 12:20 local time.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
