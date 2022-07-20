Fourteen children were taken to hospital for observation after suffering chlorine inhalation after a small amount of the substance was accidentally released at a New Jersey pool.

The children were taking part in a soccer camp when they grew ill at a pool at Drew University in Madison, NJ Advance Media reported.

The kids experienced the symptoms of chlorine inhalation on Monday when “a small amount” of the chemical was “accidentally released” at the Simon Forum’s Pool just after 12pm, officials said.

The children at the camp are between 10 and 17 years old. They received medical care at the university campus and were transported to hospital within the span of an hour, officials added.

Pool tests showed that the levels of chlorine were normal and all the systems were functioning properly, a spokesperson for the school said.

“Staff is working with local authorities to conduct subsequent follow-up tests. In an abundance of caution, several of the campers were taken to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation and their parents and guardians were notified,” Drew University spokesperson Stuart Dezenhall said.

Some of the soccer camp participants are reported to have smelled chlorine vapors and started to throw up.

While there was no active leak, it’s not clear how the chemical was released, according to NJ Advance Media.

Morris County Emergency Management Director Jeffrey Paul said that “initial reports indicated that some of the children were suffering from shortness of breath, difficulty speaking between breaths, nausea and general airway issues”.

He added that the county sent out its medical ambulance bus and its team handling hazardous materials.

Officials said that local police, Morris County emergency management, as well as fire and medical emergency crews, were all called to the scene to aid Madison officials.