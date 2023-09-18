High school football player dies a week after collapse during game

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 17-year-old high school student has died in Pennsylvania after collapsing during a football game on 8 September.

There were only 11.4 seconds left in the game between Jersey Shore High School and Selinsgrove High School, when Max Engle collapsed as teams returned to the field after a time-out, according to reports from local paper Penn Live.

Shortly after, he was air-lifted to Geisinger Medical Center and a week later on 14 September, he succumbed to his injuries.

Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn has confirmed the cause of death was an intracranial hemorrhage resulting from blunt force head trauma. The investigation is ongoing but Mr Lynn has stated he “cannot say at this time” if Engle’s injury occurred during the game or prior to it.

His death was announced in a Facebook post on the Jersey Shore Area School District page, written by Engle’s family: “The huge outpouring of love of thoughts and prayers have been of great comfort to us during this time. Max has been fighting hard through this week, but he needed to move on to fulfill a greater purpose.”

“On Friday, September 15th, he joined the Lord and those who loved him and have gone before him,” they said, “please know he felt all your love and prayers.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money to support Engle’s family, so far it has received $55,785 in donations.

Across Pennsylvania, spectators and fan bases wore orange to pay tribute during Friday’s football games.

On Tuesday 12 September, Jersey Shore Superintendent Brian T Ulme posted a statement on the district website with an update on Engle’s condition: “It is with heavy hearts that we must share distressing news regarding one of our own. Max Engle’s condition has rapidly declined and the medical prognosis is not good.”

Jersey Shore High School also postponed its home game against Shikellamy High School, which was due to have taken place on 15 September, but will now kick off on 18 September.