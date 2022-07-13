Paralysed Highland Park victim, 8, now fighting for his life after medical setback
Boy’s mother and twin brother were also injured in 4 July mass shooting
The boy who was paralysed from the waist down after the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has suffered another medical setback, his family has said.
Cooper Roberts, 8, was shot in the spinal cord during the 4 July attack and has needed more than seven surgeries, according to his family.
After showing some signs of recovery last week, Cooper took turn a turn on Tuesday and is back in a critical condition at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.
“Cooper’s situation is now critical,” wrote family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi on Facebook. “He just went into a risky extensive and lengthy surgery to try to again repair his oesophagus.”
He added that as well as a spiking fever due to an infection, one of Cooper’s lungs had partially collapsed: “Please any and all prayers are very much needed today.”
Later on Tuesday, the spokesperson said Cooper made it through a five-hour surgery and that doctors “found and closed the leak in his oesophagus.”
“He is with us and still fighting all your prayers are working,” Mr Loizzi wrote. “Please keep praying. Long road ahead and still very fluid situation, but the little guy made it!”
On Friday last week, Cooper’s family told The Chicago Sun-Times that his condition had been upgraded from “critical” to “serious”, and that he was able to speak his first words since the attack.
“He is conscious for the first time and been removed from the ventilator but in a great deal of pain,” a family statement read. “Cooper is asking to see his eight-year-old twin Luke and his dog George.”
Less than 24 hours later, the lung collapse had occurred and Cooper was sent back into surgery.
While Cooper is paralysed from the waist down after a bullet struck his spinal card, the Roberts family have said his twin brother Luke also needed treatment for shrapnel wounds in his leg.
The boys’ mother, Kelly Roberts, needed surgery after foot and leg wounds. Four sisters were not at the parade and and their father was not injured.
Six people were killed and more than 30 injured during the attack, which was the latest in a string of mass shootings to hit the US. Authorities have charged 21-year-old suspect Robert Crimo III with murder, who reports say intended to plead not guilty.
A GoFundMe for Cooper and the Roberts family has raised more than $1.4m.
