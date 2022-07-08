An 8-year-old victim from the Highland Park shooting has been left paralysed from the waist down, his family says.

In a GoFundMe for Cooper Roberts, friends of the family who organised the online fundraiser describe how the young boy and his mother, Keely Roberts, were both hit by gunfire when suspected shooter Robert Crimo III climbed a fire escape onto the roof of a building in the Chicago suburb and began randomly firing off more than 80 rounds into a packed 4th of July crowd of parade goers.

Ms Roberts, who has reportedly undergone several surgeries and is expected to undergo more with the possibility of “long term medical issues”, is expected to make a full recovery. Her son, however, had his spinal chord severed after a bullet ripped through his chest.

The child was airlifted from the parade to University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital shortly after he was shot during the Independence Day parade, which he had attended alongside his twin brother, who was reportedly also injured by shrapnel in the attack.

He is currently in critical but stable condition, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, but has been informed that the injury he suffered during Monday’s massacre has left him paralysed from the waist down.

“Cooper continues to fight as hard as he can. We know their medical bills will be significant as will the treatments and therapy that will follow,” the organisers of the online fundraiser wrote, acknowleding that “any help you can provide is deeply appreciated”.