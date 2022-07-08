Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Highland Park shooting: Eight-year-old victim paralysed from the waist down, family says

Cooper Roberts, 8, is in ‘critical but stable’ condition at an Illinois hospital

Johanna Chisholm
Friday 08 July 2022 11:46
Comments
<p>Cooper Roberts, 8, had a bullet shot through his chest that severed his spine from the Highland Park mass shooting</p>

Cooper Roberts, 8, had a bullet shot through his chest that severed his spine from the Highland Park mass shooting

(GoFundMe)

An 8-year-old victim from the Highland Park shooting has been left paralysed from the waist down, his family says.

In a GoFundMe for Cooper Roberts, friends of the family who organised the online fundraiser describe how the young boy and his mother, Keely Roberts, were both hit by gunfire when suspected shooter Robert Crimo III climbed a fire escape onto the roof of a building in the Chicago suburb and began randomly firing off more than 80 rounds into a packed 4th of July crowd of parade goers.

Ms Roberts, who has reportedly undergone several surgeries and is expected to undergo more with the possibility of “long term medical issues”, is expected to make a full recovery. Her son, however, had his spinal chord severed after a bullet ripped through his chest.

The child was airlifted from the parade to University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital shortly after he was shot during the Independence Day parade, which he had attended alongside his twin brother, who was reportedly also injured by shrapnel in the attack.

He is currently in critical but stable condition, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, but has been informed that the injury he suffered during Monday’s massacre has left him paralysed from the waist down.

Recommended

“Cooper continues to fight as hard as he can. We know their medical bills will be significant as will the treatments and therapy that will follow,” the organisers of the online fundraiser wrote, acknowleding that “any help you can provide is deeply appreciated”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in