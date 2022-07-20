The eight-year-old boy paralysed from the waist down after the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken off a ventilator and is now breathing on his own.

In an update on Monday, Cooper Roberts’s family said he had improved over the weekend and “is no longer on the ventilator, and is breathing on his own”.

“He sat up, with assistance, and took a brief first ride in a wheelchair over the weekend;” said the Roberts family on a GoFundMe, adding: “Sadly, something he will need to get used to. It was very difficult and emotional for him and his family.

Cooper was shot in the spinal cord during the 4 July parade in Highland Park, paralysing him from the waist down. His liver, esophagus, abdominal aorta were also punctured by the bullet.

After showing some signs of recovery about two weeks ago, Cooper took turn a turn and was placed back in a critical condition at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital last week, his family said.

His family told The Chicago Sun-Times that his condition had briefly been upgraded from “critical” to “serious”, and that he was able to speak his first words since the attack.

“He is conscious for the first time and been removed from the ventilator but in a great deal of pain,” a family statement read. “Cooper is asking to see his eight-year-old twin Luke and his dog George.”

Less than 24 hours later, the lung collapse had occurred and Cooper was sent back into surgery.

“Cooper’s situation is now critical,” wrote family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi on Facebook at the time. “He just went into a risky extensive and lengthy surgery to try to again repair his oesophagus.”

Cooper has had at least seven surgeries since he was hospitalised, including one last week to close the leak in his oesophagus.

“The family continues to be very grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of support and well-wishes and asks for continued prayers for Cooper’s healing,” the family added on Monday.

“Due to the costs associated with the long-term care that Cooper will need, we have increased the goal with the hope of raising additional funds for the Roberts family.”

The fundraiser for Cooper has seen more than $1.6m in donations from more than 24,400 people.

Cooper’s twin brother Luke also needed treatment for shrapnel wounds in his leg and his mother, Kelly Roberts, needed surgery after foot and leg wounds following the attack on the Highland Park parade.

Six people were killed and more than 30 injured in what was the latest mass shootings to hit the US. Authorities have charged 21-year-old suspect Robert Crimo III with murder, who reports say intended to plead not guilty.