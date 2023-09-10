Bear camera helps lead to rescue of distressed hiker

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A lost hiker was rescued from Alaska’s Katmai National Park after he was spotted on a live bear camera livestream mouthing “help me”.

The unidentified hiker was spotted on Dumpling Mountain on 5 September in a remote part of the state by vigilant viewers of the Explore.org live camera.

He appeared to say “lost” and “help me” into the camera, and gave a thumbs down to indicate he was in trouble.

Viewers alerted moderators at Explore.org, who contacted Katmai National Park rangers about the distressed hiker.

Within hours, Katmai Park rangers were then able to reach the stricken hiker near the peak of the 2,400 foot (750m) mountain.

“Today dedicated bear cam fans alerted us to a man in distress on Dumpling Mountain. The heroic rangers @KatmaiNPS sprung into action and mounted a search saving the man,” Explore.org said in a post on X/Twitter.

Bear camera viewers celebrated the hiker’s safe return.

A lost hiker was saved after he mouthed the word ‘help’ into a bear camera in Alaska’s Katmai National Park (National Park Service)

There was no cell service and limited visibility due to high winds, driving rain and fog, Mike Fitz, a former Katmai ranger, told USA Today.

“Even though you’re only two straight-line miles from Brooks River and the lodge in the park visitor center that happens to be there in the campground, in that situation, it can feel like a world apart,” Mr Fritz told the news site.

“The weather often is much worse on top of the mountain… it’s just really difficult to get your bearings.”

Katmai, about 250 miles northwest of Anchorage, is only accessible by plane or boat, and is famous for its large population of brown bears.