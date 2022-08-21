Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon
Bystanders performed CPR on the female hiker, but she was pronounced dead by emergency responders
A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.
Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.
Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the trailhead on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, pronounced the woman dead, according to the statement.
The Multnomah County Search and Rescue officials assisted in recovering the woman’s body with the medical examiner’s office.
Her identity has not yet been released, as next of kin are being notified.
Trauma counsellors were sent to assist the woman’s friends, the statement said.
A hiker has died after a fall near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. @Corbett_Fire and MCSO deputies are on scene. The @MCSOSAR team will accompany the Medical Examiner to assist in the recovery of the hiker. pic.twitter.com/KASnLIn6d2— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) August 19, 2022
According to the US Forest Service, the Columbia River gorge is a “spectacular river canyon” 80 miles long and up to 4,000 feet deep.
Multnomah Falls is the most popular natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest, attracting more than two million annual visitors, the US Forest Service says.
