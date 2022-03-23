Hillsong founder Brian Houston resigns after behaving ‘inappropriately’ with two women
The founder of Hillsong Church, Brian Houston, resigned after an internal review found he behaved “inappropriately” with two women.
The megachurch confirmed his resignation in a statement after probing two complaints against the pastor from 2013 and 2019.
In the first, Mr Houston sent text messages while “under the influence of sleeping tablets” to a female staff member, who subsequently resigned, the church said in a statement.
“If I was with you, I’d like to kiss and cuddle you,” he wrote, according to a church letter leaked to ABC News.
In the second, he knocked on the hotel room door of a non-church member during Hillsong’s annual conference and “spent time” with a woman for 40 minutes. The church chalked that up to excessive anti-depressant medication mixed with alcohol.
