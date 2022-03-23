The founder of Hillsong Church, Brian Houston, resigned after an internal review found he behaved “inappropriately” with two women.

The megachurch confirmed his resignation in a statement after probing two complaints against the pastor from 2013 and 2019.

In the first, Mr Houston sent text messages while “under the influence of sleeping tablets” to a female staff member, who subsequently resigned, the church said in a statement.

“If I was with you, I’d like to kiss and cuddle you,” he wrote, according to a church letter leaked to ABC News.

In the second, he knocked on the hotel room door of a non-church member during Hillsong’s annual conference and “spent time” with a woman for 40 minutes. The church chalked that up to excessive anti-depressant medication mixed with alcohol.

