Hollywood crash latest: Officials say driver is being treated for gunshot wound after at least 20 are injured
Three people are fighting for their lives and six are seriously hurt after the driver of a Nissan Versa vehicle crashed into bystanders outside The Vermont Hollywood club on Santa Monica Boulevard
The driver of a vehicle that plowed into revelers outside an East Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles is being treated for a gunshot wound, while at least 20 others are injured, officials said.
Seven people are in critical condition after the driver of the Nissan Versa crashed into bystanders outside The Vermont Hollywood club on Santa Monica Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.
“There was a vehicle that had somebody lose consciousness inside the vehicle. Drove into a taco cart and ultimately ran into a large number of people who were outside of the club,” said Capt. Adam VanGerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department.
“It is still unconfirmed, but we have reports that there was a gunshot wound in one of the patients. There was a patient inside the vehicle. They were able to extricate that patient. That’s still ongoing with the investigation,” VanGerpen added.
Pictures from the scene showed the extent of the damage, with the front of the vehicle completely smashed in and debris scattered on the sidewalk and road.
Friday’s club event was billed as “So-Cal’s Biggest Reggaeton & Hip-Hop Party.”
