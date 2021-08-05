Justice Department announces probe into possible abuse of homeless people by Phoenix police

The Department of Justice is launching an investigation of the Phoenix Police Department to determine whether or not officers have been using excessive force and abusing people who are experiencing homelessness.

The investigation was announced on Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The probe will also examine the city of Phoenix. It is not immediately clear if any specific case of abuse triggered the investigation.

The Associated Press reported that the DoJ will also examine whether or not police have engaged in discriminatory policing and will investigate whether law enforcement officers have retaliated against people for exercising their First Amendment rights.

The probe's focus will be to determine if there are patterns of police misconduct by engaging in a wides-ranging review of the police department.

The investigation will include reviews of police body camera footage as well as training materials and other records. The City of Phoenix reportedly expressed support for the probe.

Even without the possible police abuses, people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix have faced extreme difficulty surviving due to the city’s scorching summer temperatures and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona Republic reported that 2020 was the hottest, most deadly year for people experiencing homelessness on record. Last year, the city recorded 172 heat deaths of people experiencing homelessness. This year, there have already been at least 16 confirmed heat deaths among that population, and 138 currently under investigation.

The Justice Department has launched similar investigations into police forces in Minneapolis, following the murder of George Floyd, and in Louisville, Kentucky, after the Breonna Taylor was killed.