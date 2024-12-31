Horizon Air flight forced to return to airport after hitting eagle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Horizon Air flight had to turn around and land after an eagle struck the plane.

Around noon on December 24, Horizon Air flight 2041 took off from Anchorage, Alaska on its way to Fairbanks. Shortly afterward, a bird struck the plane, forcing the crew to turn around and land back in Anchorage, a spokesperson for the airline said.

Once they landed, the airline swapped out the plane and the passengers continued safely on to Fairbanks.

“The captain and first officer are trained for these situations and landed the aircraft safely without any issue,” a spokesperson for the airline told The Independent in a statement. “No emergency was declared.”

“The aircraft was removed from service for inspection and has since returned to service,” the spokesperson added.

Horizon Air is owned by Alaska Air Group, which also owns Alaska Airlines.

open image in gallery A spokesperson for Horizon Air, owned by Alaska Air Group, said the crew was trained for the incident and no emergency was declared ( AFP via Getty Images )

Michelle Tatela, a passenger onboard the flight, told local outlet KTUU airline officials said an eagle hit the plane — and it survived.

“The eagle survived at that time,” Tatela told the outlet. “And there were a bunch of police cars around the plane.”

“Normally, it would be a scarier situation, but knowing that it was a bird ... and then they said the eagle was going to the eagle hospital, and he had a broken wing,” she added.

Officials transported the bird to Alaska Bird Treatment and Learning Center in Anchorage. Executive Director Laura Atwood told KTUU the bird’s injuries — which included an open fracture on its left wing — were too extensive, and it was euthanized upon arrival.

“[It’s a] Christmas Eve story,” Tatela said. “We’re like, ‘Only in Alaska, do you have to wait for a new plane, ’cause there was an eagle flying with you.’”

This incident comes after a Jeju Air flight crashed in South Korea this week, killing 179 people. The airport control tower issued a bird strike warning shortly before the plane intended to land.

The plane crashed after it skidded along the runway and rammed into a wall, which caused it to burst into flames.