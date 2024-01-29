Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman saves herself and child from hostage situation with secret message

Andre Ross, 34, has been charged with false imprisonment, The Atlanta Police Department said

Andrea Blanco
Monday 29 January 2024 16:08
Comments
(Atlanta Police Department )

A Georgia woman and her child were safely removed from a hostage situation after she mouthed a plea to authorities who showed up at her door.

The Atlanta Police Department revealed details about the rescue in a press release over the weekend.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a residence in Northeast Atlanta on Friday after receiving a tip about an unfolding domestic dispute.

Upon arriving at the scene around 10pm, law enforcement noticed that the woman who answered the door was uncooperative.

However, she mouthed the words, “help me” to officers before they left.

The officers were not allowed inside by the woman, but they then called hostage negotiators to the apartment on Piedmont Avenue. A SWAT team also established a perimeter around the residence.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Andre Ross, eventually surrendered without further incident.

The woman and her child were safely removed from the residence and Mr Ross, the child’s father, was charged with false imprisonment.

He is being held at Fulton County Jail.

At the time of his arrest, Mr Ross had multiple warrants for his arrest on robbery, obstruction of probation and weapon possession charges.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in