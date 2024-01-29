Woman saves herself and child from hostage situation with secret message
Andre Ross, 34, has been charged with false imprisonment, The Atlanta Police Department said
A Georgia woman and her child were safely removed from a hostage situation after she mouthed a plea to authorities who showed up at her door.
The Atlanta Police Department revealed details about the rescue in a press release over the weekend.
According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a residence in Northeast Atlanta on Friday after receiving a tip about an unfolding domestic dispute.
Upon arriving at the scene around 10pm, law enforcement noticed that the woman who answered the door was uncooperative.
However, she mouthed the words, “help me” to officers before they left.
The officers were not allowed inside by the woman, but they then called hostage negotiators to the apartment on Piedmont Avenue. A SWAT team also established a perimeter around the residence.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Andre Ross, eventually surrendered without further incident.
The woman and her child were safely removed from the residence and Mr Ross, the child’s father, was charged with false imprisonment.
He is being held at Fulton County Jail.
At the time of his arrest, Mr Ross had multiple warrants for his arrest on robbery, obstruction of probation and weapon possession charges.
