US launches more strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen

The US has launched further military strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen, the day after attacking nearly 30 sites linked to the group.

US officials say that the second wave of strikes was carried out on Friday night and targeted a radar facility used by the Houthis, reported CNN.

It came after the Houthis fired an anti-ship missile towards a commercial vessel in the Red Sea.

Pentagon officials said earlier on Friday that the first wave of strikes had come from an aircraft carrier, two destroyers, a cruiser and a submarine.

Those strikes were carried out by the US and UK, with the support of Canada, Australia, Bahrain and the Netherlands.

Officials said that the second strikes were carried out by the Americans alone from a US Navy ship.

The US had warned that it would carry out further strikes if the Houthis continued to attack commercial and military shipping in the Red Sea.

The US had threatened the possibility of additional military action if the Houthis continued to carry out drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

“We will make sure we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behaviour along with our allies,” President Joe Biden said on Friday while in Pennsylvania.

In total, the first strikes targeted 28 Houthi-controlled locations in Yemen, with more than 150 bombs and missiles, according to The New York Times.

Fighter jets launched raids from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D Eisenhower, with other attacks coming from the USS Gravely, the USS Mason and the USS Philippine Sea, according to Lt Gen Douglas Sims of the Pentagon’s Joint Staff.

An Ohio class submarine also took part in the strikes, according to Lt Gen Sims.