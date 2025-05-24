Boat explodes on Hudson River during NYC Fleet Week, multiple injuries reported
One person is in critical condition
One person is in critical condition after a boat exploded on the Hudson River during New York City’s Fleet Week on Saturday morning.
The vessel blew up at the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant near West 138th Street around 10.30am. The injured person is a worker on the barge. Another person is in the process of being rescued, according to the Daily Mail.
The incident occurred after methane ignited in a “malfunction,” but a fire was not started, according to the outlet.
Rescue boats rushed to the scene to rescue a man overboard and helicopters were observed flying over the vessel. The man was pinned between the dock and the boat.
Hazmat crews later worked to decontaminate the barge and assess methane levels.
The incident comes days after a Mexican navy sailboat crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, leaving two dead and 19 injured.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments