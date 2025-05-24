Democrats find unlikely defender over Biden decline revelations – Trump’s former press secretary
Kayleigh McEnany served as Donald Trump’s press secretary during the final months of his first term
Kayleigh McEnany, President Donald Trump’s former press secretary, has surprisingly admitted that she thinks many Democrats are “exonerated” by new revelations about President Joe Biden’s decline while in office.
McEnany, 37, was Trump’s spokesperson from April 2020 to January 2021. She made the remarks Friday night while discussing Original Sin, a new book about Biden’s decline by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’s Alex Thompson. In the exposé, Tapper and Thompson claim that only a small group of aides had regular access to Biden and the First Lady.
“Six or seven? That was the number that had the close-up access? And I say this because in some ways, I think it’s exonerating of much of the Democratic Party,” McEnany said Friday night on Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime.
McEnany said it’s common for only an exclusive group of people to have access to the president.
“I worked at the RNC, didn't have much access to President Trump,” she said. “Worked on the campaign. Didn't have much access to President Trump at the time. It really was a small cadre in the West Wing.”
The book, which hit the shelves this week just days after Biden revealed his cancer diagnosis, details the then-president’s failed reelection bid and the alleged cover-up of his decline, physically and mentally. The book made several shocking claims, including that Biden’s aides wanted to put him in a wheelchair.
“Biden's physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk — had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn't do so until after the election,” Tapper and Thompson wrote.
Tapper and Thompson also detailed an alleged interaction between Biden and George Clooney, in which the president failed to recognize the A-list actor.
“It was like watching someone who was not alive,” an unnamed “Hollywood VIP” who witnessed the interaction told the authors. “It was startling. And we all looked at each other. It was so awful.”
The book also covers Biden’s decision to drop out, and the subsequent reaction from Democrats. David Plouffe, who worked on Kamala Harris's campaign, told Tapper and Thompson that Biden “totally f***ed us” by not stepping down sooner.
Plouffe characterized the campaign as “a f***ing nightmare,” which he said was “all Biden.”
In response to the book’s release, Biden spokesperson Chris Meagher previously said his team is “still waiting for someone, anyone, to point out where Joe Biden had to make a presidential decision or make a presidential address where he was unable to do his job because of mental decline.”
“In fact, the evidence points to the opposite — he was a very effective president,” he said.
