Joe and Jill Biden post message a day after his ‘aggressive’ cancer is revealed: ‘Thank you for lifting us up’
Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden said they are ‘strongest in the broken places’ following his prostate cancer diagnosis
Former President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have shared a message of thanks to supporters after revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis a day earlier.
The couple thanked well-wishers for “lifting us up with love.”
“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” Biden posted on his X account Monday. “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”
Biden is smiling in the photograph as the former first lady sits beside him, holding the family’s cat, Willow.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments