Hulu outage reported as Oscars 2025 begin leaving some Hollywood fans in the dark

Streaming service Hulu has experienced widespread outages just as the 2025 Oscars began, leaving many customers frustrated and disappointed.

Over all 34,000 customers reported experiencing problems cross multiple states, according to DownDetector.com. Users reported frozen and pixelated images.

“Seriously? During the Oscars?” wrote one user. “So ready to ditch Hulu,” wrote another.

Another added: “Hey Hulu, get your s*** together!!! No one can watch #TheOscars right now on your service!”

Other fuming customers demanded a refund. “Hulu owes me a damn refund right about now. All that advertisement about streaming the #Oscars2025, only for the site to not work,” wrote one.

“Hulu is down during the Oscars telecast? I f****** better be getting a discount or recredited,” wrote another.

Hulu was one of the few streamers to show the annual awards show, which kicked off in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. It was also covered live by ABC E!, and The Associated Press. The official Oscars preshow was broadcast by on ABC and Hulu.

open image in gallery Many fans were outraged after missing the ceremony’s opening performance by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo ( AP )

Many fans expressed outrage in missing a performance by Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who opened the show with a medley of songs.

“F*** you Hulu logging me out and not letting me in so I missed Ariana’s performance,” added one user. “I MISSED THIS BECAUSE HULU'S F*** A**,” wrote another, posting a clip of the duet.

Hulu Support responded quickly to the outrage, writing on X: “Having issues logging in? If so – we’re on it! Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running soon.”

Read more of The Independent’s coverage of the 97th Academy Awards here.