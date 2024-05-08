Police in New York City have found a severed head floating in the water, which may belong to a headless body discovered in the same area nearly one month ago.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the head had been spotted by a member of the public around 10.10am on Tuesday near the mouth of the Shellbank Basin in Jamaica Bay, just west of JFK International Airport.
Officers are now investigating whether it belonged to Lukasz Mikolajewicz, 46, whose headless corpse was fished out of the Bay not far away on 12 April.
The city's medical examiner has ruled Mikolajewicz's death a suicide, and the NYPD has described CCTV footage and items found at the scene that appear to back up that conclusion.
Last month, NYPD chief of detectives Joseph Kenny said: "The body that we recovered is headless, but wearing the same clothes as the male that was walking on the bridge."
He added that Mikolajewicz's family members said he had attempted to kill himself four times previously.
The medical examiner will now conduct DNA testing to determine whether the body parts belonged to the same person.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
