Hunter Biden’s daughter jokes with GOP senator to encourage gun control vote

‘I will personally come into your office and call my dad on speakerphone so that you can confess your undying love for him directly’

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 08 June 2022 22:45
Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi has joked that she will personally arrange a phone call between Republican Senator Ron Johnson and her father if the lawmaker votes for tighter gun control.

Ms Biden was responding to a comment from the Wisconsin senator who said he wanted to see existing laws enforced against Hunter Biden before he agreed to pass any new legislation on firearms.

In a tweet, Ms Biden, 28, wrote: “Ron Johnson if you vote for stricter gun control measures, I will personally come into your office and call my dad on speakerphone so that you can confess your undying love for him directly.”

Senators are working to craft a narrow set of gun safety proposals in response to the nationwide outpouring of grief and anger at the Uvalde high school massacre.

Naomi Biden has frequently used her 315,000-strong Twitter following to defend her father from attacks by Republican politicians and right-wing media.

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of President Biden, right, with fiancé Peter Neal

(Getty Images)

In September 2020, Ms Biden posted a lengthy Twitter thread seeking to show who her father really was, “free of the corrosive influence of power-at-all-costs politics”.

She also posts regular tributes to her grandfather, President Joe Biden.

“We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s ’literally’ President,” she wrote in February 2021 above a photo of Mr Biden in an Air Force One-embroidered bomber jacket.

In April, Ms Biden, a Washington DC-based attorney, got engaged to Peter Neal.

The couple will celebrate their November nuptials with a reception at the White House hosted by President Biden and first lady Jill.

Naomi is the eldest Biden grandchild and is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.

Senator Ron Johnson has been one of Mr Biden’s most vocal critics in Congress, accusing him of misusing his access to his powerful father to enrich himself.

The Department of Justice is investigating Mr Biden’s overseas business dealings in China.

