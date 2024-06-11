Watch live: Hunter Biden trial continues with jury deliberations

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live outside court in Wilmington, Delaware, as Hunter Biden's trial on criminal gun charges continues on Tuesday, 11 June.

Joe Biden's son, 54, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges accusing him of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought the gun in October 2018 and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

He could face up 25 years in prison if convicted.

Jurors began their deliberations on Monday.

When asked if he would accept whatever outcome of his son’s trial taking place in Wilmington, Delaware, the president said, “yes” and that he would rule out a pardon.

Last week he issued a statement saying: “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today."