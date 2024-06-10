Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch: Hunter Biden gun trial continues as closing arguments expected

Holly Patrick
Monday 10 June 2024 14:01
Comments
Close

Watch outside court in Wilmington, Delaware, as Hunter Biden's trial on criminal gun charges continued on Monday, 10 June.

Joe Biden's son, 54, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges accusing him of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought the gun in October 2018 and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

Hunter Biden's lawyers could call at least one more witness when the case resumes but it was unclear if prosecutors will call any rebuttal witnesses before the case goes to closing arguments, and then to the jury.

When asked if he would accept whatever outcome of his son’s trial taking place in Wilmington, Delaware, the president said, “yes” and that he would rule out a pardon.

Last week he issued a statement saying: “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in