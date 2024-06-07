Watch live: Hunter Biden trial continues as prosecutors wrap up gun case

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live arrivals at a court in Wilmington, Delaware, as Hunter Biden's trial on criminal gun charges continues on Friday, 7 June.

Joe Biden's son, 54, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges accusing him of failing to disclose his use of illegal drugs when he bought the gun in October 2018 and of illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

The trial has heard testimony from Hallie Biden – Hunter’s sister-in-law-turned-lover – to testify about Hunter’s drug use and the firearm she discovered in his pickup truck.

Hallie told jurors she “panicked” when she found the gun and decided to discard it in a trash can behind a grocery store.

Proceedings are expected to continue on Friday with more testimony from three witnesses.

When asked if he would accept whatever outcome of his son’s trial taking place in Wilmington, Delaware, the president said, “yes” and that he would rule out a pardon.

Earlier this week he issued a statement saying: “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today."